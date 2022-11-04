Russia and Ukraine exchange 107 prisoners | News

Report This Content

Donetsk authorities announced Thursday that a new exchange of prisoners with Ukraine took place, who will be transferred on Russian Air Force aircraft for medical treatment.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia confirms prisoner swap with Ukraine

The interim head of the region, Denís Pushilin, published on his Telegram channel that “today we received back 107 of our combatants (…). The same number of prisoners we handed over to Ukraine.”

In this sense, Pushilin specified that 65 of the released persons correspond to the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, recently joined the Russian Federation.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that those released will be transferred to Moscow to receive medical treatment at the facilities of the armed forces.

Last Saturday, Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange of 50 military prisoners where several inmates denounced that they had suffered threats from the Ukrainian authorities.

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Alexandr Fomin, denounced last August the violations by kyiv of the norms of international law on the treatment of prisoners when torture, abuse, lack of medical attention and extrajudicial executions have been registered.

Several testimonies published on social networks by Ukrainian soldiers reveal the violent practices against the imprisoned Russian soldiers. An example of this was the video showing Georgian soldiers killing Russian prisoners.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

