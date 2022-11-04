World
Chinese Defense Ministry spoke about new challenges for the Asia-Pacific region
BEIJING, November 4 – RIA Novosti. China’s military maintains peace and stability in the region and around the world, and nations ganging up to implement comprehensive deterrence have become a real challenge for the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Friday.
The US Department of Defense published a National Defense Strategy at the end of October. According to the text, the United States sees its task in reducing the risks of nuclear war, and in order to achieve this goal, it will seek to cooperate with other nuclear powers. The strategy describes Russia as an acute threat that poses risks to Washington’s interests and values. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, commenting on the document, noted that “China is the only rival that intends to reshape the international order and that has the growing power to do so.”
“China unswervingly adheres to the path of peaceful development and firmly supports the system of international relations with the central role of the UN. China has always defended peace in the Asia-Pacific region through taking real action, promoted the development of the Asia-Pacific region, participated in cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, and strived to create a community of common destiny in the Asia-Pacific region” said Tan Kefei.
He stressed that “China’s strong army is not only a strategic pillar for protecting state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, but also an unshakable force for maintaining peace and stability in the region and around the world, which is obvious to the entire international community.”
“Those countries that are stubbornly guided primarily by their own interests and create “gangs” in the Asia-Pacific region to carry out “comprehensive deterrence” present growing challenges for the system of international relations and the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.
