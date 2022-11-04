Chinese Defense Ministry spoke about new challenges for the Asia-Pacific region

The US Department of Defense published a National Defense Strategy at the end of October. According to the text, the United States sees its task in reducing the risks of nuclear war, and in order to achieve this goal, it will seek to cooperate with other nuclear powers. The strategy describes Russia as an acute threat that poses risks to Washington’s interests and values. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, commenting on the document, noted that “China is the only rival that intends to reshape the international order and that has the growing power to do so.”