Demonstrations in Iran mark anniversary of US embassy takeover

On November 4, 1979, after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, student followers of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini seized the US embassy and 66 of its employees. The students put forward one demand – to return Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who had fled the country earlier. The new Islamic regime in Iran supported the students and refused the US to extradite the hostages and release the embassy. As a result, the hostages were released only in January 1981. The capture of the American embassy led to the rupture of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington. In Iran, the seizure of the embassy was considered a victory over “American imperialism.” In Iran, this date began to be celebrated annually.

Demonstrations, according to Tasnim, are also taking place in the Kurdish province of Iran, the birthplace of Mahsa Amini, due to whose death, riots and protests have not subsided in the country for a month and a half.

On September 13, Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent for an explanatory conversation to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She died three days later. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a hijab or “Rusari” headscarf, which, according to law, must cover the head of an Iranian woman.