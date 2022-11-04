Demonstrations in Iran mark anniversary of US embassy takeover

Demonstrations, according to Tasnim, are also taking place in the Kurdish province of Iran, the birthplace of Mahsa Amini, due to whose death, riots and protests have not subsided in the country for a month and a half.

On September 13, Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent for an explanatory conversation to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She died three days later. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a hijab or “Rusari” headscarf, which, according to law, must cover the head of an Iranian woman.