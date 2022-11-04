World
Demonstrations in Iran mark anniversary of US embassy takeover
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Mass demonstrations are taking place in more than 900 Iranian cities on the 43rd anniversary of the US embassy siege in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reports.
As the agency notes, the largest processions are held in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Qom.
On November 4, 1979, after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, student followers of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini seized the US embassy and 66 of its employees. The students put forward one demand – to return Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who had fled the country earlier. The new Islamic regime in Iran supported the students and refused the US to extradite the hostages and release the embassy. As a result, the hostages were released only in January 1981. The capture of the American embassy led to the rupture of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington. In Iran, the seizure of the embassy was considered a victory over “American imperialism.” In Iran, this date began to be celebrated annually.
Demonstrations, according to Tasnim, are also taking place in the Kurdish province of Iran, the birthplace of Mahsa Amini, due to whose death, riots and protests have not subsided in the country for a month and a half.
On September 13, Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent for an explanatory conversation to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She died three days later. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a hijab or “Rusari” headscarf, which, according to law, must cover the head of an Iranian woman.
The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters, stating that their media disseminate messages of a subversive, anti-Iranian nature, as well as calling for the overthrow of power in Iran. The rioters are systematically attacking and killing members of the security forces – the police, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military unit), as well as members of one of its major military structures – the Basij.
