Iranian FM urges Biden to stop supporting terrorists

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Friday urged US President Joe Biden to stop hypocrisy and support terrorists, in particular IS * (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).
“The White House, which during the recent unrest in Iran has increasingly promoted violence and terror, is also trying to conclude a nuclear agreement. Mr. Biden, stop hypocritical behavior and support for ISIS *!” Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Iranian president lashes out at Biden after promising to ‘liberate’ Iran



