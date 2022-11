Iranian FM urges Biden to stop supporting terrorists

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Friday urged US President Joe Biden to stop hypocrisy and support terrorists, in particular IS * (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

“The White House, which during the recent unrest in Iran has increasingly promoted violence and terror, is also trying to conclude a nuclear agreement. Mr. Biden, stop hypocritical behavior and support for ISIS *!” Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter.