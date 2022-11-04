Chinese Defense Ministry announces war preparations

BEIJING, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The People’s Liberation Army of China continues to prepare for war and strongly opposes any form of separatism in Taiwan, said Tan Kefei, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

“This is an internal affair of the PRC, which does not tolerate any external interference. At present, the United States constantly emasculates the principle of “one China” and crosses all boundaries in its efforts to “use Taiwan to control China”, all this grossly violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China , and also seriously threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he said, commenting on the report on the US national defense strategy, which contains negative references to China.

October 29, 02:22 Former US official commented on Washington’s course towards confrontation with China

In late October, the Pentagon published a national defense strategy. It states that the United States sees its task in reducing the risks of nuclear war, and in order to achieve this goal, it will seek to cooperate with other nuclear powers. The strategy describes Russia as an acute threat that poses risks to Washington’s interests and values. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, commenting on the document, noted that “PRC is the only rival that intends to reshape the international order and has growing strength to do so.”

The situation around Taiwan escalated after a visit to the island in early August by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.