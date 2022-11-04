Remains of Francoist coup general exhumed in Spain | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Brotherhood of the Macarena, Seville, Spain exhumed this Thursday the remains of the military coup plotter General Gonzalo Queipo de Llano, after 71 years of resting inside his basilica in Seville.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spain is the country in Europe with the most deaths from heat waves

In this sense, the remains of the Francoist ex-military were exhumed in application of the Democratic Memory Law, which has also determined the exhumation in the same temple of the mortal remains of General Francisco Bohórquez Vecina.

After the approval of this law, the Secretary of State had sent a letter to the Brotherhood of La Macarena in which it asked to facilitate as much as possible and as soon as possible the completion of the necessary procedures for the exhumation and transfer of the remains of Gonzalo Queipo de Llano y Sierra and Francisco Bohórquez Vecina.

According to the congregation, the removal of the mortal remains was carried out in the strictest privacy and with absolute respect for the relatives present, a procedure that has had the consent of both families.

“Once the mortal remains have been exhumed and handed over to their relatives, the Brotherhood asks for respect for the families as it is now a matter belonging to the private and intimate sphere of the descendants,” they announced.

It should be remembered that the exhumation of Queipo de Llano brought to the fore the story of this key character in the 1936 uprising, who also collaborated, along with Generals Emilio Mola, Francisco Franco and José Sanjurjo, in the military coup of July 1936. , where 45,000 people were killed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report