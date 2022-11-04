Iran expresses readiness to resist US hybrid war

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Iran is ready to fight the hybrid war unleashed by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia against Tehran, the Islamic Republic’s army said in a statement.

“White House leaders, in cooperation with their regional allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, have launched a hybrid and cognitive war against the Iranian people,” the statement said.

The statement emphasizes that the Iranian army is ready to resist this war in all areas, for the sake of ensuring the security of the Iranian state.

For a month and a half, riots have continued in the country, which began in mid-September in connection with the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by the vice police. Protests and riots take place mainly in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Balochistan, Tehran and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters, who in their media disseminate subversive, anti-Iranian messages, as well as calls for the overthrow of power in Iran. The rioters are systematically attacking and killing members of the security forces – the police, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military unit), as well as members of one of its major military structures – the Basij.

On September 13, Amini was detained in Tehran by the vice police and sent for an explanatory conversation to one of the Faraj centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence. In this center, the girl had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. She died three days later. Residents blamed the vice police for Mahsa’s death. People in different cities of the country began to gather on the streets to protest. Videos have been posted on social media showing girls cutting off their hair and burning a hijab or “Rusari” headscarf, which, according to law, must cover the head of an Iranian woman.