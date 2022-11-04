World

Deputy Ministers of Defense of Armenia and Russia discussed military cooperation

YEREVAN, Nov 4 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Defense Ministers of Armenia and the Russian Federation Karen Brutyan and Alexander Fomin discussed issues of military cooperation, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
“On November 4, Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Karen Brutyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, met with Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin. The interlocutors discussed the course of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation,” the report says.
It is noted that other issues of mutual interest were also considered.
Patrushev held meetings with colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

