Finland will study additional restrictions on real estate for Russians

HELSINKI, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Finland has created a research group that will study the need for additional restrictions on real estate transactions of Russian citizens, including their complete ban, the Ministry of Defense reports.

“The Ministry of Defense on November 4, 2022 created a project to study the need for additional restrictions on Russian real estate transactions. The study group will also study a complete ban and other requirements for restrictive measures and their consequences,” the ministry said in a press release.

The project will also explore other possible options for strengthening control over the ownership of real estate by persons outside the EU / EEA (European Economic Area), the agency clarifies.

“As the security situation in Europe remains tense, there is a need for a more detailed assessment of property ownership (by persons) from outside the EU/EEA and possible restrictions on it in Finland,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen was quoted as saying.

The work of the research group will last from November 7 to February 28, 2023 and will consist of two parts: a report on restrictions on Russian real estate transactions, such as a complete ban, will be submitted no later than Monday, December 19, and the second part on other possible areas of control for real estate transactions will be submitted no later than Tuesday, February 28, 2023. After that, separate legislative projects will be launched if the need to prepare government proposals is recognized, the Ministry of Defense clarifies.