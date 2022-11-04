World

Trump may announce his participation in the next presidential election on November 14

WASHINGTON, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Donald Trump may announce his participation in the 2024 presidential election on November 14, Axios reports, citing three sources familiar with the debate surrounded by the former American leader.
Trump, according to the publication, wants to nominate his candidacy “to ride the wave of expected euphoria in the Republican Party”, which is predicted to win the midterm congressional elections next week.
Trump himself directly hints at his participation in the race for the White House and promises an early announcement. “Get ready. That’s all I’ll tell you. Very soon. Get ready,” he said the day before at a rally in Iowa.
07:36

Trump Predictions: Democrats are destroying the American dream and engaging in war

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

