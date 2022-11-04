North Korea fires ballistic missiles into the sea again | News

Report This Content

North Korea launched at least two new missiles on Thursday that would have fallen into the Sea of ​​Japan, according to a statement from the Japanese Defense Ministry.

North and South Korea exchange artillery fire

In fact, the Japanese government corrected the first information offered after saying that a ballistic missile fired by North Korea into the East Sea had passed over Japan.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for three Miyagi prefectures, north of the archipelago.

According to local Japanese media, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that North Korea fired a series of missiles on the same day and “analyzing that there is a possibility of flying over the Japanese archipelago, ‘J Alert’ (‘J Alert System’) was issued. national patrol warning).

However, as a result of subsequent confirmation, the missile was determined to have been lost in airspace over the Sea of ​​Japan. The cause of the loss of the missile is still under investigation, he added.

On Wednesday, North Korea carried out another missile launch campaign, including short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs).

In response, South Korea launched its own launches, in a context in which it is the first time since the division of Korea that the confrontation takes place on the high seas south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the North Sea. East.

Likewise, it occurred in the midst of the actions that South Korea and the United States carried out such as the joint air exercise ‘Storm Vigilante’ carried out throughout this week.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



