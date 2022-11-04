FAO signed an agreement with Ukraine on assistance in providing assistance

ROME, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has stepped up its presence in Ukraine by signing an agreement with the government to set up a project office to help provide technical and humanitarian assistance to the country’s most vulnerable communities and households, primarily in rural areas, the press service said on Friday this international organization headquartered in Rome.

“In February 2022, FAO stepped up its countrywide activities to support agricultural production and food systems to protect the food security of vulnerable households and communities across Ukraine. This agreement will expand our collaboration, increase Ukraine’s agricultural potential and protect the food security of the most vulnerable Ukrainians while leaving no one behind, said FAO Deputy Director-General Laurent Thomas.

According to the FAO, the consequences of the hostilities in Ukraine have seriously disrupted agricultural production and food exports, posing a threat to food security both locally and globally. Disruptions in food supply chains and rising prices, combined with declining incomes, have had a very adverse impact on food availability, increasing dependence on food aid. Across the country, especially in areas of active warfare, the prices of basic commodities, including food, have risen significantly. More than half of the rural households surveyed by FAO reported that food accounted for more than half of their total expenditure in the last three months.

Ukraine joined FAO in 2003. Since 2015, the organization has been working in the country on two strategic fronts: emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas and rural development across the country.