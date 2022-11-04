World

Pushilin presented awards to distinguished Luhansk servicemen

DONETSK, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, presented awards to distinguished servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR in a solemn ceremony in Donetsk.
“I want to especially note your contribution to the liberation of the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Svetlodar direction,” Pushilin began the solemn event. “The operation was carried out amazingly, without casualties among the civilian population, without much destruction of the infrastructure in the residential sector,” the head of the DPR emphasized.
Pushilin noted that the entry of the LPR and DPR into the Russian Federation took place, among other things, thanks to the efforts of the Luhansk military.
In a conversation with journalists, Luhansk servicemen said that as a result of that operation they managed to liberate the city of Svetlodarsk, the villages of Mironovsky and Lugansk.
Referendums on the entry of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into the Russian Federation were held on September 23-27. According to the results of processing 100% of the ballots in the DPR, 99.23% of those who voted for joining the Russian Federation, in the LPR – 98.42%, in the Kherson region – 87.05%, in the Zaporozhye region – 93.11%. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin following the results of the referendums, after which he signed agreements with the heads of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on the admission of regions to Russia. A few days later, the head of state signed federal laws ratifying the admission of these regions to the Russian Federation.
