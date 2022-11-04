Refugees from Ukraine evicted from hotel in Britain, media reported

Interior Minister Swella Braverman has been criticized amid reports of an overcrowded migration center in Manston, which is designed to accommodate 1,600 migrants but houses 4,000 refugees. Serious violations of sanitary conditions were recorded in the center, as well as cases of diphtheria and infection with Staphylococcus aureus, which causes serious illness. Sky News later reported that hundreds of refugees had been redirected after migrants threatened to harm themselves and start a hunger strike. Refugee children are also a significant problem, with more than 1,300 refugee minors placed in hotels this summer, with 222 missing.