Refugees from Ukraine evicted from hotel in Britain, media reported
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Homeless Ukrainian refugee families are being evicted from a British hotel to accommodate asylum seekers from the Manston migration center, the Times reported.
Interior Minister Swella Braverman has been criticized amid reports of an overcrowded migration center in Manston, which is designed to accommodate 1,600 migrants but houses 4,000 refugees. Serious violations of sanitary conditions were recorded in the center, as well as cases of diphtheria and infection with Staphylococcus aureus, which causes serious illness. Sky News later reported that hundreds of refugees had been redirected after migrants threatened to harm themselves and start a hunger strike. Refugee children are also a significant problem, with more than 1,300 refugee minors placed in hotels this summer, with 222 missing.
“Homeless Ukrainian families were given notice to vacate their accommodation … after the Home Office decided that the hotel would be used to house asylum seekers from the overcrowded center in Manston,” the publication said.
The hotel was previously occupied by seven Ukrainian families and two British. Now they are in other hotels, while Ukrainian children are forced to get to school by taxi.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
