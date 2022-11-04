Moldovan police suspect eight people of preparing riots

CHISINAU, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan police reported that eight people became suspects in the case of preparing for riots at protests.

Earlier on Friday, the press service of the police announced that it was carrying out searches in connection with the preparation of the riots. Sources of RIA Novosti reported that searches were also carried out at the homes of supporters of the opposition Shor party, which holds weekly rallies.

November 1, 16:02 Sandu: pro-Russian parties want to destabilize the situation in Moldova

“Police officers, together with the prosecutor’s office, recognized eight people as suspects and seized 380,000 lei (about 20 thousand dollars – ed.) and other evidence as a result of Friday morning searches in the cities of Balti, Chisinau, Drochia and Ungheni in the case of preparing mass riots from 18 September to present 2022,” according to the police website.

Law enforcement officials suspect that these funds were obtained as a result of illegal activities and should have been used to recruit, organize, transport and reward individuals incited to conduct mass riots.

It is noted that the police during the searches seized documents with contact details “revealing the creation of pseudo-authorities in order to usurp state power.” Police believe the suspects recruited young athletic men, including those with previous convictions, to confront security forces at protests. It is reported that some of them tried to intimidate and discredit law enforcement officers. If the guilt of the suspects is proven, they face imprisonment for a term of four to eight years.

An indefinite protest action of supporters of the Shor party has been taking place in Chisinau since September 18. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives. The next protest will take place on November 6th.