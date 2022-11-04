World

Putin said that the West was very skillful in bringing the wick to the collapse of Russia

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The West very skillfully raised the wick to the collapse of Russia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The wick was very skillfully raised to the disintegration of our country,” Putin said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the re-establishment of the Russian Historical and Russian Military Historical Societies.
The President noted that one of the halls of the exhibition on the history of Russia and Ukraine shows how “they approached this work professionally in some Western countries, they just worked on it for decades at the level of serious scientific centers with good funding.”
“Ukraine. At the turn of the epochs”: a unique exhibition in the Manege

The exhibition “Ukraine. At the turn of the epochs”, timed to coincide with the Day of National Unity, will open on November 4.

The exhibition “Ukraine. At the turn of the epochs”, timed to coincide with the Day of National Unity, will open on November 4.

The exposition tells about the key turning points that are important to remember both in Russia and Ukraine.

The exposition tells about the key turning points that are important to remember both in Russia and Ukraine.

Ten thematic halls cover the period from the founding of the Old Russian state to the events that we have witnessed.

Ten thematic halls cover the period from the founding of the Old Russian state to the events that we have witnessed.

Visitors will see rare photo and video materials, newsreels, maps, posters, archival documents.

Visitors will see rare photo and video materials, newsreels, maps, posters, archival documents.

Exhibition “Ukraine. At the turn of the epochs” in the Manege.

Exhibition “Ukraine. At the turn of the epochs” in the Manege.

To make the narrative objective, the exposition also presents an interpretation of events from the point of view of Ukraine.

To make the narrative objective, the exposition also presents an interpretation of events from the point of view of Ukraine.

When creating the exhibition, multimedia technologies were used: projections, kinects, interactive panels.

When creating the exhibition, multimedia technologies were used: projections, kinects, interactive panels.

The exposition takes place on the main floor of the Central Arena.

The exposition takes place on the main floor of the Central Arena.

The exhibition occupies four thousand square meters of the complex.

The exhibition occupies four thousand square meters of the complex.

The exposition is complemented by an extensive excursion and cultural program.

The exposition is complemented by an extensive excursion and cultural program.

The project was prepared by the Ministry of Culture and the park “Russia – My History” with the participation of the Patriarchal Council for Culture.

The project was prepared by the Ministry of Culture and the park “Russia – My History” with the participation of the Patriarchal Council for Culture.

The exhibition in the Moscow Manege will be open to visitors until November 24 inclusive.

The exhibition in the Moscow Manege will be open to visitors until November 24 inclusive.

