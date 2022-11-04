Workers protest to demand salary increase in Spain | News

Report This Content

More than 45,000 workers mobilized this Thursday towards the Plaza Mayor in Madrid (Spanish capital) to demand a salary increase to face the inflation that is experienced in the country.

Under the slogan “Salary or Conflict” the concentration was called by the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) and the General Union of Workers (UGT) unions, who demanded a collective wage increase.

“That’s what we want. We are right and we are not willing to sit idly by (…) It is intolerable, unfair, immoral and undignified; unworthy and much, but we are not resigned”, said the secretary general of the CCOO, Paloma López.

In addition, López reiterated that the call is for wages to be increased “or they will face us,” since the objective is to protect the purchasing power of working people.

For his part, the general secretary of the UGT, José María Álvarez Suárez, stated that “this concentration aims to make the Spanish employers fully aware that our motto Salary or conflict is not a joke, either there is a salary or there will be a conflict and the time proves us right”.

“Wherever there has been a conflict, we have obtained salaries and dozens of agreements have been signed with increases that allow workers to maintain their purchasing power, in companies with great benefits and with fewer benefits,” he said.

Álvarez asserted that with this concentration it was demanded that “the wealth that is being generated in our country be distributed and not go only into the hands of a few, leaving people on the road (…) that is our fight and it is our commitment. It is social justice that the working class participates in the benefits it generates.”

At the beginning of the week, the Community Statistics Office, Eurostat, reported that a record figure for the inflation rate for the eurozone was registered in October with 10.7 percent.

According to the entity, this was driven mainly by the rise in energy prices (41.9 percent), while food increased its value by 15.4 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



