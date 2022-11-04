The United States announced the fall of hegemony in the fight against Russia and China

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. American hegemony is in decline, giving way to multipolarity in international relations, retired USMC intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an op-ed for Consortium News.

“The era of American superiority is over. It’s time to move on to what awaits us in the future – to a new era of multipolarity, where America is only one of many,” the author noted.

He pointed to the existence of two views on the future of the world order. According to the expert, only one of them can win.

“The battle lines have already been drawn: on the one hand, unipolarity led by the United States, on the other, multipolarity led by Russia and China,” Ritter explained.

At the same time, the article notes that Washington is already losing in this confrontation: the G-7 is losing to the BRICS, NATO is splitting, while the SCO is strengthening its positions. In addition, the author added, the EU is on the verge of collapse, and the trans-Eurasian economic union, based on the views of Moscow and Beijing, on the contrary, is flourishing.

“The United States is in decline. The American model of democracy is failing at home, it is no longer able to set an example to follow on the world stage,” the officer concluded.

Earlier, during his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, President Vladimir Putin said that a balance of interests cannot be found in conditions of hegemony. According to the president, supporters of control over other states will have to reckon with the legitimate demands of the overwhelming majority of participants in international communication, and not in words, but in deeds.