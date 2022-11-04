IEA urges Europe to take action to avoid gas shortages in 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Thursday that Europe must take new measures to avoid having a natural gas shortage in 2023.

CMIO.org in sequence:

ILO warns of worsening labor market situation

During the presentation of a report on the balance between supply and demand in Europe for the years 2023 and 2024, the director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, declared to the press that “we are sounding the alarm to the European government and the European Commission for next year.

“Faster deployment of energy efficiency measures, renewables and heat pumps is needed to reduce the risk of a worsening energy and gas crisis. This will require immediate action by governments,” the document says.

Europe needs to take immediate action to avoid the risk of natural gas shortages next year.

Our new report shows that Europe could face a gap of 30 billion cubic meters of gas during the key period for filling storage next summer.

Learn more → pic.twitter.com/GVMHai4krG

— International Energy Agency (@IEA)

November 3, 2022

The official indicated that, according to the report, Europe could face a deficit of up to 30,000 million cubic meters of natural gas in the summer, important to replenish gas deposits next year.

Birol pointed out that this deficit could cause the warehouses to be filled by 65 percent instead of 95 percent before the following winter.

In addition, he pointed out that during this fall prices have dropped, but the continent is still in danger. In this sense, he added that for the following winter, the governments must accelerate the taking of measures and the use of alternative energies to try to reduce the demand for gas to a minimum.

�� NEW �� Europe could face a gap of 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the key period for filling storage next summer

Lower gas prices & mild weather have eased some immediate pressure, but Europe certainly isn’t out of the woods yet

More ➡ pic.twitter.com/JHORKmwgiJ

— Fatih Birol (@fbirol)

November 3, 2022

The IEA estimates that in 2023 the supply of hydrocarbon to the block will increase, but only by 20,000 million cubic meters, of these, a third will come from the United States (USA).

However, he indicated that the European Union (EU) has managed to fill its reserves to 95 percent, representing 5 percent more than the average of the last five years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report