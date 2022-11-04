Chinese President Meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | News

Report This Content

Chinese President Xi Jinping received German Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Friday, who is making an official working visit to the Asian country.

Xi Jinping recalled that Scholz is the first European leader to travel to the country after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and it is the German politician’s first visit as chancellor of his country.

The Chinese president assured that the meeting with the German leader will enhance mutual understanding and trust, and deepen cooperation in various fields, while offering the two sides the opportunity to plan the growth of bilateral ties in the future.

#breaking Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Friday. Xi told Scholz that as major countries with influence, #China and #Germany should work together amid global changes and turbulences and contribute to global peace and development. pic.twitter.com/zi0UH8lCTq

— Zhang Meifang 张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang)

November 4, 2022

He also stressed that five decades of diplomatic relations between China and Germany demonstrate that bilateral ties will continue to march in the overall right direction and make steady progress, as long as both sides follow the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground, bridging differences, the maintenance of exchanges, reciprocal learning and the search for cooperation for bilateral benefit.

Facing the complex international scenario, the Chinese president expressed the need for both countries to use their great influence to work together in times of change and turmoil, to contribute to world peace and development.

For his part, Scholz hopes to continue developing economic relations between the two powers despite having different points of view.

“It is good that we can exchange all issues here, including those where we have different views. This is what the exchange is for,” Scholz said.

“We also want to talk about how we can further develop our economic cooperation in other areas: climate change, food security and indebted countries,” added Scholz.

The German chancellor’s visit to Beijing has been strongly criticized both by the opposition in his country and by other Western governments, while his predecessor, Angela Merkel, visited China a total of 12 times in 16 years of government.





