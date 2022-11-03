North and South Koreas exchange artillery fire | News

Report This Content

South Korean authorities said that North Korea would have fired artillery fire in the local afternoon on Wednesday, to which they responded with fire, also from artillery.

South Korea and the US carry out air military tests

According to Seoul, North Korea fired about 100 artillery rounds from the Goseong-gun area of ​​Gangwon-do into the so-called northern maritime buffer zone in the East Sea.

On the same day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles and an additional 10 short-range ballistic missiles and surface-to-air missiles into the eastern and western seas.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are rising to a worrying level and #Korea The North fired at least 10 missiles of various types, which comes after the authorities of that country denounced the constant provocative military actions by the US South Korea pic.twitter.com/LrYHekuiUc

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

November 2, 2022

South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol chaired the emergency National Security Council (NSC) the same day and ordered what he called a strict response, saying: “North Korea’s ballistic missile launch is an act of substantial territorial infringement.” .

At the same time, he complained about Pyongyang’s actions and defended the US military presence in his country: “Any attempt by North Korea to shake up South Korean society and the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States will not work.” “, said.

In response, the South Korean Air Force fired three precision air-to-surface missiles from fighter jets two hours after the last North Korean fire, into the seas of the so-called Northern Maritime Buffer Zone in the East Sea. .

The southern offensive was repeated, according to the South Korean Air Force’s own note, just over three hours later and in this new barrage, North Korea received around 100 artillery shots.

North Korea’s exchange of missile fire on this day is raising the level of tensions and is a reaction to the joint US-South Korea “Storm Vigilante” air drill since last Monday.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



