They warn that the triumph of the Israeli right threatens Palestine | News

The Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council. (NRC), Jan Egeland, warned that the victory of the extreme right in the parliamentary elections in Israel threatens the future of the Palestinian community.

Egeland, who recently visited the occupied territories, said “Palestinians’ hopes for a normal future are diminishing every day that people are forced to live under prolonged and repressive occupation.”

“We need determined international action to ensure that this does not escalate further,” said the Norwegian politician, who expressed concern that the new Israeli government will intensify its actions against the Palestinians.

Israeli settlers attack the Palestinian residents of SheikhJarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem following the announcement of the Israeli Elections results, last night. pic.twitter.com/Y6Jz81RfCp

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)

November 2, 2022

The former Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, won the elections in Israel on Tuesday, with his Likud party as the most voted, according to the provisional results, and will be able to return to power.

The bloc of right-wing and religious formations that support him would add enough deputies to form a government, thanks to the rise of the anti-Arab extreme right, which is placed as the third force in the Knesset (Parliament).

Egeland stated that “I am alarmed by the increased tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories that I witnessed first-hand this week. I look at the daily lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and there is simply no respite for them.”

Israel, as the occupying power, bears responsibility for the welfare of the Palestinians, but instead delivers systematic and institutionalized discrimination and oppression that leaves Palestinians dispossessed and destitute, the Norwegian diplomat said.

“The Israeli occupation has now lasted for more than half a century. For Palestinians there is simply no respite and no chance for a normal life,” said Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council @NRC_Egeland during a visit to the occupied Palestinian territory. pic.twitter.com/ge0x2IZref

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)

November 1, 2022

“The occupation means that the teenagers of Gaza have spent their whole lives under siege and they will not have known any other place because they cannot leave,” he said.

“It means that for West Bank villagers, there is a chance that they will be shot at, detained without charge, or have their homes bulldozed. It means that settler violence is steadily escalating, often with complete impunity under the protection of Israeli forces,” said.

In the occupied West Bank, 118 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli army launched its new operation on March 31, including 29 children under the age of 18. This number puts 2022 on track to be the deadliest year on record for Palestinians in the West. Bank.

Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) of the Norwegian Refugee Council says “there is no peace process at all” as Israel carries out increased crackdowns on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/D5fXYWKEbn

— Democracy Now! (@democracynow)

November 1, 2022

Israeli authorities also demolished 697 structures in the West Bank in the first 10 months of 2022, including homes, civil infrastructure, and agricultural facilities.

This means that 2022 is forecast to match last year’s five-year high in demolitions. These acts constitute violations of international law.

In Gaza, which has been under Israeli siege for 15 years, at least 48 Palestinians were killed during Israel’s three-day military assault in August.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

