Britain handed over underwater drones to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The UK handed over to Ukraine underwater unmanned vehicles, with the help of which Kyiv could carry out a terrorist attack against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Foreign Ministry said.

On Thursday, British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert was summoned to Smolenskaya Square, she was strongly protested about the active participation of London in the training of special operations forces of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry gave specific examples of such cooperation.

12:20Special military operation in Ukraine “People of good will” are behind the terrorist attack in the waters of Sevastopol, Kuleba said

So, in September 2020, London and Kyiv agreed to expand the training program by British instructors for Ukrainian military divers.

“At the end of 2020, the parties began implementing the program to counter threats in the Black Sea, the Naval Training Initiative of the Ukrainian Navy, which includes training courses for combat swimmers,” the message says.

Underwater saboteurs, in particular, are trained on the basis of a separate special operations center “South” named after. Ataman A. Golovaty in Ochakovo. In Odessa, on the basis of the school of military divers, specialists are trained in the course “special purpose diver” with the development of deep-sea subversive skills.

“On the coast and in the water area of ​​the Black Sea near the cities of Odessa, Nikolaev and Ochakov, with the participation of British specialists, units of the Ukrainian Navy carried out diving descents, including a training demolition of the object,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In August and September, on Pervomaisky Island in the waters of the Dnieper estuary, three kilometers south of Ochakov, about 15 British instructors taught the Armed Forces of Ukraine how to operate unmanned underwater vehicles designed to destroy ships.

On the morning of October 29, the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roads of the base in Sevastopol.