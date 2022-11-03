Ex-Pakistani prime minister injured after opposition march was shelled

NEW DELHI, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg after an unknown person fired at his car, which was moving at the head of a column of supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Geo TV reported.

According to the channel, four to five party leaders were also injured.

The shooter was arrested by the police.

The march of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demanding new elections began in Pakistan last week, with protesters planning to reach the country’s capital Islamabad by November 11.

Earlier, the Pakistani government applied to the country’s supreme court with a request to stop the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf march, but the court rejected the request to issue an order to ban the march. Before going to court, government representatives said that the authorities would intensify their policy towards protesters. In turn, the Islamabad administration said it would not allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold meetings in the city and stepped up security in Islamabad’s “red zone” – the area where the main government buildings are located.

The previous protest march took place on May 25, when thousands of supporters of Imran Khan reached Islamabad. During the march, protesters clashed with the police, in which dozens of people were injured on both sides. During the clashes, police officers repeatedly used tear gas and opened fire into the air. Soon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to end the march and not hold a sit-in in Islamabad to avoid bloodshed.