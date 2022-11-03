North Korea called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the exercises a huge mistake

SEOUL, November 3 – RIA Novosti. North Korea called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the Vigilant Storm air force exercise “an extremely dangerous” choice and a “huge mistake,” the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

South Korea and the United States have mobilized more than 240 aircraft, including stealth fighters, for the Vigilant Storm exercise, which was scheduled to last from October 31 to November 4. But against the backdrop of numerous missile launches by the DPRK, the allies decided to extend the exercises. Details are still being discussed.

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK Pak Chung-chon, in a statement released by the KCNA, called the decision of the US and South Korea “the wrong choice.”

“This is a very dangerous and wrong choice. The irresponsible decisions of the US and South Korea are putting the current situation, caused by the provocative actions of their allied military forces, out of control. The US and South Korea realize that they have made a huge irreparable mistake,” the statement said.

About 140 aircraft of the South Korean Air Force are involved in the Vigilant Storm exercises, including F-35A, F-15K, KF-16 fighters, a KC-330 refueling aircraft, and about a hundred aircraft from the American side, including F-35B fighters, EA-18 electronic reconnaissance aircraft, U-2 spy plane. In addition, troops from the Marine Corps, the US Navy and the US Army are sent to the exercises. For the first time, an Australian Air Force KC-30A tanker aircraft and an F-35B stealth fighter from Iwakuni Air Base in Japan will join the exercises in South Korea.

Earlier it was reported that the DPRK on Wednesday launched 23 missiles of various types towards the Yellow Sea and the Sea of ​​Japan, and also fired 100 artillery shots in the buffer zone near the border with South Korea in the Sea of ​​Japan. On Thursday, South Korea detected the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea towards the Sea of ​​Japan and one intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), presumably Hwaseong-17. This is the 30th ballistic missile test this year by the DPRK, which also launched three cruise missiles.