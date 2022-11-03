IAEA announced the transfer of two units of the ZNPP to “cold shutdown”

“After the external power is cut off, the two reactors that were in hot shutdown mode … are transferred to cold shutdown mode. Four other reactors were already in cold shutdown mode,” the agency said in a statement.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Energodar and the territory of the ZNPP adjacent to the city.