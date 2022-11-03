World

IAEA announced the transfer of two units of the ZNPP to “cold shutdown”

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Two units of the Zaporizhzhya NPP are being transferred from the “hot shutdown” mode to the “cold shutdown” due to the cessation of external power supply, the IAEA reported.
“After the external power is cut off, the two reactors that were in hot shutdown mode … are transferred to cold shutdown mode. Four other reactors were already in cold shutdown mode,” the agency said in a statement.
On Thursday, the IAEA reported that ZNPP again lost access to external power supply due to night shelling and is now receiving backup power from emergency diesel generators.
Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Energodar and the territory of the ZNPP adjacent to the city.
Zaporizhzhya NPP was completely disconnected from the Ukrainian energy system, authorities said

Translation by RJ983

