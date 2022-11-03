The Foreign Ministry protested because of the participation of Britain in the training of the military in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. During the summons of British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest in connection with the active participation of British military specialists in the training and supply of units of the special operations forces of Ukraine.

A statement posted on the ministry’s website says that “in connection with reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense about Britain’s involvement in a terrorist attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on October 29 this year, Bronnert, the British ambassador to Moscow, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on November 3 this year” .

“The ambassador was strongly protested in connection with the active participation of British military specialists in the training and supply of units of the special operations forces of Ukraine, including for the purpose of conducting sabotage operations at sea. At the same time, concrete facts of such activity of London were given,” the Foreign Ministry said. Russia.

“The demarche emphasized that such confrontational actions by the British carry the threat of an escalation of the situation and can lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The inadmissibility of such hostile provocations was pointed out and a demand was put forward to stop them immediately. In the event that such acts of aggression, fraught with direct involvement in the conflict, continue, the entire responsibility for their harmful consequences and the growth of tension in relations between our states will lie entirely on the British side,” – says a comment on the website of the ministry.

As the source explained to RIA Novosti, according to available reliable data, “in September 2021, in the Black Sea, divers, as part of special tactical exercises under the control of foreign instructors from JMTG-U (Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine), practiced the skills of capturing ships using special boarding aids.”

“In September 2022, at the invitation of the British side, a group of senior officers of the Ukrainian Naval Forces (VMSU), including ship commanders, senior assistants and specialists in the field of rocket and artillery weapons, took two-week courses on the territory of one of the naval bases in the UK,” he said.

“The official goal of the educational program is to improve the skills of Ukrainian military personnel for demining the Black Sea. At the same time, the main emphasis was placed on training Ukrainians in the use of modern British-made UAVs,” the agency’s source added.