The Rada terminated the parliamentary powers of Rabinovich and Vasilkovsky

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Parliament of Ukraine prematurely terminated the deputy powers of Vadim Rabinovich and Igor Vasilkovsky, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday.
“The Parliament prematurely terminated the powers of People’s Deputies Igor Igorevich Vasilkovsky and Vadym Rabinovich, who were deprived of Ukrainian citizenship on July 18, 2022 by presidential decree No. wrote Zheleznyak in the Telegram channel.
Deputy Vadim Rabinovich was elected in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency from the political party “Opposition Platform – For Life”, now banned in Ukraine by a court decision. In 2019, Igor Vasilkovsky was elected a people’s deputy from the Servant of the People party in a single-mandate constituency.
In Ukraine, Zelensky was convicted for the practice of deprivation of citizenship

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

