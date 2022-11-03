China Expresses Support for Flood-Stricken Pakistan | News

Report This Content

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China will continue to support Pakistan to help it stabilize its economy, after the meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese president.

China calls on the US to desist from hostile policy

China has always viewed its relations with Pakistan from a long-term and strategic perspective and has prioritized Islamabad in its neighborhood diplomacy, Xi told Sharif, who is on an official visit to the Asian country.

The Beijing government appreciates Pakistan’s firm willingness to cooperate amicably and values ​​its support on China’s core issues and major concerns, Xi said.

#China and Pakistan agree to strengthen ties and solid political ties.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and agreed to strengthen the Economic Corridor, one of the Belt and Road flagship projects pic.twitter.com/3mbsk7SDQO

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

November 2, 2022

In this way, China will resolutely support Pakistani efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity, development interests and national dignity, said the Chinese president.

President Xi said that China sympathizes with the Pakistani people who have suffered from the devastating floods and will provide additional emergency assistance to help Pakistan in post-disaster reconstruction.

The leaders met in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, the last day of Sharif’s two-day visit to China, the first since he took office in April.

For his part, Sharif thanked Xi for China’s “invaluable assistance to Pakistan’s relief and rehabilitation work” following the recent floods, which killed more than 1,700 people and affected some 33 million.

A statement issued by his office said the leaders discussed several projects of “strategic importance”, including work on the Sino-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the construction of a railway line.

Meanwhile, China’s central bank has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the State Bank of Pakistan to establish renminbi (RMB) settlement arrangements in Pakistan.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



