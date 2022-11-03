Poland has attracted the army to build a barrier on the border with Russia

WARSAW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Polish border guards have attracted the army to build a barrier on the border with Russia, according to the General Staff of the Polish Army.

On Wednesday, Poland began building a fence on the border with the Kaliningrad region of Russia. It will consist of three lines of barbed wire 2.5 meters high and three meters wide. Polish authorities said the fence was being built out of fear of a migration crisis on the border with Russia, similar to the one that erupted last year on Poland’s border with Belarus.

“The Polish army supports the Border Guard in protecting the border. The soldiers of the engineering units are building a temporary fence on the border with the Kaliningrad region of Russia,” the message says.

It is specified that the soldiers of the 2nd and 5th engineering regiments, the 2nd engineer regiment and the 15th engineer battalion are engaged in the construction of the barrier.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in 2021 reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the countries of the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis, the Belarusian side categorically denied this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly announced the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to Belarusian territory.

Attacks have repeatedly sounded against Russia. In Moscow, they said that they were not involved in the influx of migrants, they called these accusations groundless.

Russian President Vladimir Putin considered Moscow’s accusations to be an attempt to blame them on a healthy head, since the European countries themselves created the conditions for illegal immigrants to travel to them. The Russian leader expressed his readiness to help resolve the problem if something depends on Russia.