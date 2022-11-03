Tashkent and Bishkek signed documents on border and reservoir management

BISHKEK/TASHKENT, November 3 – RIA Novosti. An agreement on separate sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border and an agreement on joint management of the water resources of the Andijan reservoir were signed on Thursday between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the press service, on November 3, another round of Uzbek-Kyrgyz political consultations was held in Bishkek, held by the foreign ministers of the two countries Vladimir Norov and Jeenbek Kulubaev.

“As part of the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan to Bishkek, the following were signed: an agreement on separate sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border; an agreement on the joint management of water resources of the Andijan reservoir,” the message on the Foreign Ministry’s website says.

The parties stressed that the completion of the legal registration of the state border line on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual benefit and good neighborliness is in the interests of both the two countries and the whole of Central Asia.

“Particular attention was paid to the preparation of joint events at the highest level, including the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kyrgyz Republic,” the message says.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry confirmed this information, calling the talks “very eventful and fruitful.”

At the end of September, Mirziyoyev confirmed the readiness of the Uzbek side to sign an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on the delimitation of borders. Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intensified in 2017 after nearly a decade of marked cooling. In the same year, the parties signed an interim agreement on the state border, according to which, for the first time in the history of the two countries, about 85% of the state border line was described. In October 2017, the document entered into force. In November 2020, the parties agreed to speed up the process of completing the border delimitation.

The Andijan reservoir (in Kyrgyzstan it is called Kempir-Abad) is located in Kyrgyzstan near the border with Uzbekistan. According to the draft agreement on the delimitation of the border between the two countries, it was planned to transfer the reservoir to Uzbekistan in exchange for 19,000 hectares of disputed territories, subject to the preservation of the rules for sharing water resources. A number of actions and rallies have already been held in Kyrgyzstan demanding not to give up the Kempir-Abad reservoir.