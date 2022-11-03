Belgium will strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities from cyber attacks

BRUSSELS, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Belgium will strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure from possible cyber attacks, LeSoir reported on Thursday, citing Energy Minister Tienne van der Streten.

The federal government has allocated an additional 1.2 million euros per year to ensure the security of vulnerable energy infrastructure from possible cyber attacks.

According to him, these funds will go to the needs of the Ministry of Energy, which is responsible for monitoring compliance with security measures at energy facilities.

In early October, Belgium conducted inspections of its gas infrastructure amid the Nord Stream attacks. It was also reported that the Belgian government was afraid of cyber attacks, which, in its opinion, could pose a danger to the energy sector. In this regard, the list of facilities has been expanded, which must comply with increased security measures, and which must inform about incidents in this area.

Belgium has a large terminal at the port of Zeebrugge for the import of liquefied natural gas, which is then shipped to other European countries.