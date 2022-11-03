Death toll from Ebola outbreak in Uganda rises to 43 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported on Wednesday that 130 positive cases of Ebola have been registered in Uganda, where 43 people have died from the disease.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ugandan government orders lockdown over Ebola outbreak

The head of the international health organization warned about the increase in cases in Mubende, a densely populated city, which increases the danger of transmission, for which he called for extreme precautionary measures.

Accordingly, he stressed that while “these cases are linked to known clusters, the mere fact that there are cases in a densely populated city underscores the very real risk of further transmission.”

“Fleeing Ebola isolation centers puts the lives of other people at risk of being infected” Katikkiro Charles Mayiga as he addressed journalists after a meeting with British High Commissioner to Uganda Airey Kate at Bulange Mengo on November 2#MonitorUpdates

�� Shabibah Nakirigya pic.twitter.com/3YPY1BaGxn

— DailyMonitor (@DailyMonitor)

November 2, 2022

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, he pointed out that at least 2,183 contacts have been reported despite the confinement measures in the Mubende and Kasanda districts.

In this sense, on October 15, a curfew was imposed between 7:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) and 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT), as well as the closure of recreational spaces while schools remain open.

Today, the Shadow cabinet has given its alternative approach to handling the Ebola scourge in Uganda. It has also called on the populace to take more precautionary measures to ensure Ebola is put to an end pic.twitter.com/ePkFTHNM51

— Betty Ethel Naluyima (@NaluyimaEthel)

November 1, 2022

For its part, the WHO contributed $5.7 million from the Emergency Contingency Fund on Tuesday to combat the Ebola outbreak in the African nation, which has a fragile health system.

Given this, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Somalia activated their alerts to the possibility that the virus could spread due to the increase in contacts.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report