North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of ​​Japan

SEOUL, November 3 – RIA Novosti. North Korea fired another unspecified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

“North Korea has launched an indeterminate type of ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan,” the committee said in a statement to reporters.

15:01 North Korea called the decision of South Korea and the United States to extend the exercises a huge mistake

Earlier it was reported that the DPRK on Wednesday launched 23 missiles of various types in the direction of the Yellow Sea and the Sea of ​​Japan in four stages, and also fired 100 artillery shots in the buffer zone near the border with South Korea in the Sea of ​​Japan. On Thursday morning, South Korea detected the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by the DPRK towards the Sea of ​​Japan and one intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), presumably Hwaseong-17.

It is the 30th day this year that North Korea has conducted a ballistic missile test, and Pyongyang has also fired three cruise missiles.

According to the DPRK, the missile launches are taking place against the background of the intensification of joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. Pyongyang said that it was “the irresponsible decisions of the United States and South Korea” and the provocative actions of their allied forces that were “bringing the situation out of control.”

Seoul and Washington, on the other hand, declare that North Korea is responsible for the increase in tension, condemn the launches of its missiles, promising an even tougher response. The Allies also decided to extend the unprecedentedly large Vigilant Storm air force exercise of the two countries, which was supposed to last from October 31 to November 4.