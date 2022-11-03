Iranian Leader Holds US Responsible for Global Instability | News

Report This Content

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei blamed the United States on Wednesday for being involved in what he called most of the problems in Iran and in general in the Asian region and the world.

Likewise, Khamenei reiterated his warnings to retaliate for the assassination, in January 2020, of the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Qasem Soleimani, at the hands of the United States.

According to Khamenei, Iran will “never forget” the assassination of Soleimani, which in its day was answered by military actions at the beginning of the year 2020.

In most of the events against Iran, the traces of the US are visible. And then they say they pity the Iranian people! They have applied the most draconian sanctions, saying themselves that no nation has suffered such a blockade in all of history!

— Ayatollah Khamenei (@es_Khamenei)

November 2, 2022

The political-religious leader rejected the support offered by the United States Government to the recent protests that have taken place in the country since last September.

In another moment of a public intervention, Khamenei said that “The enemy, that is the US, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups came to the field with all their resources, and tried to hit the nation using the intelligence services, the means and the capacity of cyberspace […] However, the nation slapped the wicked in the mouth and made them fail.”

The USA of today is the same as that of August 19, 1953, with two differences in weight:

1. The methods of their hostility have become more complex.

2. At the time of the 1953 coup, the US was the dominant world power. Today it is not anymore. The US is gradually losing solidity.

— Ayatollah Khamenei (@es_Khamenei)

November 2, 2022

In this sense, he called for establishing what he called a new world order that would happen because the United States realizes that “in the new order, it does not have an important place and is isolated” and “it will have to end its presence in different parts of the world“.

He also said that to end the current global instability, the US and Western powers must balance “political, economic, cultural and scientific power between the West and Asia.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



