WMO: European temperatures rise more than twice the global average | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released on Wednesday indicated that temperatures in Europe have risen more than twice the annual average in the last 30 years, representing the largest increase recorded on the continents.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spain is the country in Europe with the most deaths from heat waves

The document specifies that, between 1991 and 2021, temperatures in Europe showed a significant increase with an average of half a degree Celsius per decade.

“As a result, alpine glaciers lost 30 meters of ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, and the Greenland ice sheet is melting and contributing to accelerating sea level rise.”

In addition, he recalled that in 2021 high-impact weather and climate phenomena occurred that left hundreds of deaths, directly affected more than half a million people and caused economic losses.

An example of them was that, in that year, the highest temperature in the history of the continent was reported since records were kept, with 48.8 degrees Celsius marked in Syracuse, Italy. To this is added the registered forest fires, particularly in countries such as Türkiye, Italy and Greece.

According to data from the European authorities, the area incinerated tripled the average for the period between 2006 and 2020 in at least seven nations on the continent.

The study highlights that as long as this warming trend is not reversed, these effects of climate change will have a strong impact on society, the economy and ecosystems.

On the other hand, the report highlights that several European countries have managed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In the case of the European Union (EU) “between 1990 and 2020, it cut emissions of this type of gas by 31 percent, and has set a goal of net reduction of emissions for 2030 of 55 percent,” explained the WMO.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report