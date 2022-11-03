FAO highlights importance of agricultural automation | News

Report This Content

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) highlighted on Wednesday the importance of agricultural automation to produce food more efficiently and ecologically.

FAO proposes changes in agri-food systems

In the 2022 edition of the “The State of Food and Agriculture” report, the entity specified that the use of tractors or artificial intelligence in agriculture will contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The text examines 27 international experiences that use technologies at different stages of development, suitable for agricultural producers on various scales and with different income levels.

In this sense, FAO proposes measures to achieve inclusive agricultural automation, which contributes to the sustainability and resilience of agri-food systems.

Among them, it recommends establishing regulations, guaranteeing infrastructure, educating and training producers, manufacturers and service providers, researching and supporting innovation processes in the private sector.

The study identifies, among the main obstacles, financial limitations, low digital literacy, lack of Internet connectivity, access to electricity and climatic conditions.

The FAO warns that an uneven introduction of agricultural automation can accentuate inequalities, mainly in small producers and marginalized groups.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



