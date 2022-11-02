World
The Kremlin answered the question about the lawsuit of a British company against the Wagner Group
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said that raising the issue of legal claims against the “Wagner group” is extremely unqualified, these are superficial judgments.
Earlier, the British law firm McCue Jury & Partners said it was filing a lawsuit against the “Wagner Group” in connection with its actions in Ukraine.
“Firstly, we cannot say anything about the company’s activities – this is a private organization. This is the first. Second, judging by the wording that you (journalists) quoted, this is an extremely unqualified statement of the question and absolutely such superficial statements. Therefore, it is unlikely here we can talk about some serious steps,” Peskov said, answering a question from journalists about how the Kremlin treats the statement of the British company.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
