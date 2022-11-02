Zelensky said that one should not be afraid of the possibility of nuclear war

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Czech television that one should not be afraid of the possibility of a nuclear war.

“I’m not sure, I don’t want to judge. <…> I believe that there is no need to be afraid of this, there is no need to be afraid of Russia,” Zelensky said, answering the question whether a nuclear war is possible.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin recalled that Moscow had never proactively said anything about the use of nuclear weapons. According to the head of state, forcing the thesis about the possibility of using such weapons by Russia is used to negatively influence countries friendly to Moscow.

At the same time, on October 24, the head of the Russian forces for radiation, chemical and biological protection, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, said that Moscow had received information about Kyiv’s plans to use a “dirty bomb”. According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine is going to blame Russia for this. The department recalled that the Kyiv regime has scientific and production capabilities to create such a charge.

According to calculations, when Ukraine detonates a “dirty bomb”, radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers and may cover Poland.

At the same time, British and French Foreign Ministers James Cleverley and Catherine Colonna, as well as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that their countries reject Russia’s claims.

A “dirty bomb” is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. When detonated, the radioactive substance is sprayed by a shock wave, creating pollution over a large area.