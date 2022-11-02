World

UK expands sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The UK expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list to include Alexander Frolov, former head of Evraz steel and mining company, and Alexander Abramov, former non-executive chairman of the board of directors, according to a document posted on the British government website on Wednesday.
“Abramov and Frolov, known for holding large stakes in the Russian steelmaker Evraz, have been sanctioned,” the document says.
Britain also imposed sanctions on Albert Shigabutdinov, CEO of Sibur-RT, and Airat Shaimiev, head of Tatavtodor OJSC.
Britain extends ban on Russian gold imports

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

