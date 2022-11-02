World

The Foreign Ministry called the US sanctions a gross interference in the affairs of Chisinau

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Moscow considers US sanctions under the pretext of fighting corruption and interference in Moldovan elections as gross interference in the affairs of Chisinau, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
“The decision (on new US sanctions – ed.) was made in the midst of serious socio-economic difficulties in Moldova, public dissatisfaction with the actions of the government and protests in the Moldovan society. The events of many years ago related to corruption scandals and electoral processes were chosen as the reason in the Republic of Moldova,” she said during a briefing on Wednesday.
10:44

Zakharova spoke about the information aggression against Russia

“All attempts to hide behind concern for democracy in the fight against corruption are absolutely irrelevant, in fact, we are talking about diverting attention from the internal political and economic situation in Moldova … It was necessary to somehow save the representatives of the Moldovan leadership, which associated in the eyes of its population its policy with the policy of the West and completely failed in it,” Zakharova added.
According to her, the US sanctions, imposed under the pretext of fighting corruption in Moldova, are aimed at inciting anti-Russian sentiment in the country.
“Of course, another reason is settling scores with objectionable representatives of the local opposition, once again inciting anti-Russian sentiments in the Moldovan society… We consider the next US sanctions decisions, taken under a far-fetched pretext, as another fact of gross interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Moldova as an attempt to have a negative impact on bilateral Russian-Moldovan relations,” Zakharova concluded.
Yesterday, 19:43

Zakharova advised Burbock to buy a map and a history textbook

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Kremlin answered the question about the lawsuit of a British company against the Wagner Group

16 mins ago

Zelensky said that one should not be afraid of the possibility of nuclear war

40 mins ago

UK expands sanctions against Russia

1 hour ago

Dodon accused the leadership of Moldova of the energy crisis in the country

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.