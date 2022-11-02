The Foreign Ministry called the US sanctions a gross interference in the affairs of Chisinau

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Moscow considers US sanctions under the pretext of fighting corruption and interference in Moldovan elections as gross interference in the affairs of Chisinau, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“The decision (on new US sanctions – ed.) was made in the midst of serious socio-economic difficulties in Moldova, public dissatisfaction with the actions of the government and protests in the Moldovan society. The events of many years ago related to corruption scandals and electoral processes were chosen as the reason in the Republic of Moldova,” she said during a briefing on Wednesday.

“All attempts to hide behind concern for democracy in the fight against corruption are absolutely irrelevant, in fact, we are talking about diverting attention from the internal political and economic situation in Moldova … It was necessary to somehow save the representatives of the Moldovan leadership, which associated in the eyes of its population its policy with the policy of the West and completely failed in it,” Zakharova added.

According to her, the US sanctions, imposed under the pretext of fighting corruption in Moldova, are aimed at inciting anti-Russian sentiment in the country.

“Of course, another reason is settling scores with objectionable representatives of the local opposition, once again inciting anti-Russian sentiments in the Moldovan society… We consider the next US sanctions decisions, taken under a far-fetched pretext, as another fact of gross interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Moldova as an attempt to have a negative impact on bilateral Russian-Moldovan relations,” Zakharova concluded.