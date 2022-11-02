MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia will present to British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert materials and evidence of London’s involvement in the terrorist attack on the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“Of course, there is no doubt that the British intelligence services are involved in the terrorist attack on the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol on October 29, sabotage on the Nord Stream, they will not be left without reactions, we spoke about this in the Security Council publicly,” the diplomat said.

October 31, 08:00 Britain creates casus belli

Zakharova confirmed that the British ambassador would soon be summoned to the Foreign Office and provided with relevant materials, later the general public would also be able to get acquainted with them.

“Here we are not talking about ethics exactly, but there are certain procedural issues: as soon as the meeting in the form of calling the ambassador to Smolenka takes place, we will share this information, it will be published on our resources – the Foreign Ministry website and the Foreign Ministry social media accounts,” the representative of the ministry added. .

Early in the morning of October 29, the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base. As clarified in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the preparation of the terrorist attack and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of specialists from the UK.

After that, Moscow temporarily suspended, but then resumed participation in the food deal on November 2 after Ukraine provided sufficient guarantees that the Black Sea grain corridor and Ukrainian ports would not be used for hostilities against Russia.