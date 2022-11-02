Erdogan to tell Biden how he convinced Russia to return to grain deal

ANKARA, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declined to comment on how he managed to convince Russia to return to the grain deal, he said he would inform US President Joe Biden about this.

“Let it stay with me, first I will tell Biden about it,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by A Haber TV channel.

Erdogan said earlier that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers, an agreement was reached on restoring the grain corridor.

The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russia was resuming participation in the food deal.