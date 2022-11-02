ILO warns about worsening situation in the labor market | News

Report This Content

The International Labor Organization (ILO) warned on Monday that, on a global scale, the situation of the labor market has worsened in recent months, and its recovery is hampered by several factors.

In its report ILO Observatory on the World of Work (Tenth Edition), the entity highlights that the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and the emergence of several simultaneous crises are triggers of this situation, which increases the disparity between developed and developing economies.

The outlook for global labor markets has worsened in recent months and, based on current trends, job openings will decline and global employment growth will deteriorate significantly in the last quarter of 2022.

The latest edition of our @ILO Monitor on the world of work shows overlapping economic & political crises are slowing labor market recovery worldwide.

Fiscal & monetary policies need to take account of the social dimension and prioritize a more equitable & sustainable recovery. pic.twitter.com/t1w8nQnezR

— Gilbert F. Houngbo (@GilbertFHoungbo)

October 31, 2022

Likewise, the agency forecasts for the remainder of 2022 the increase in informal employment at a similar rate to formal work, which risks the trend towards formalization that had been achieved in the last 15 years.

The ILO describes the scenario as uncertain, due to the effects of inflation, restrictions in monetary policy, the increase in debt and the decrease in consumer confidence, which may affect the slowdown in the labor market.

Given the results reflected in the document, the ILO Director General, Gilbert F. Houngbo, urged the implementation of political instruments such as intervention in the price of public goods, the strengthening of social protection actions and aid to people for guarantee income.

“A solid commitment is needed with initiatives such as the Global Accelerator for Employment and Social Protection of the United Nations Organization (UN), which would allow countries to create 400 million jobs and extend social protection to the four billion people that still lack it,” said the official.

Houngbo also pointed out the need to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to help improve the global employment situation, as well as promote coherence of policies and investments in favor of social justice and decent work throughout the world.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



