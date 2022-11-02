World

Finnish President Says Hungary May Ratify NATO Application

HELSINKI, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Finland can count on Hungary’s ratification of its NATO application, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said after a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday.
“I had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. It’s good that Finland can count on Hungary in our NATO ratification. I look forward to further strengthening our Finno-Ugric ties as allies,” Niinistö wrote on social networks.
Finland and Sweden are in the process of approving their bids to join the North Atlantic Alliance, with 28 countries out of 30 already approved, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.
The Kremlin commented on the possible deployment of NATO bases in Finland

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

