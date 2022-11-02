At least 14 people injured after shooting in Chicago, USA | News

At least 14 people, including three minors, were injured after a shooting recorded on Monday night on a busy avenue in the city of Chicago, Illinois, in the western United States, local police reported.

The official version indicates that from a moving vehicle an armed man shot at the crowd gathered in East Garfield Park when Halloween night is celebrated in several cities in the United States, but it has not been specified why they were in that specific place.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. local time on California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Superintendent David Brown said.

Fourteen people were shot and in various conditions, from non-life threatening to critical, while another person was run over while trying to flee the shooting.

Minors ages three, 11 and 13 were among those shot, Brown said, adding that the remaining injured were adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Brown added that while a person was driving the car in question, a gunman fired randomly into a crowd in an event that took place within seconds.

Most of the patients were taken to Cook County Stroger Hospital, but others were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Also Monday night, one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party at a home in Kansas City, Kansas.

More than 500 mass shootings have occurred in the United States so far this year, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

The count was 573 as of Tuesday, an average of more than 1.8 mass shootings (an event in which more than four people, excluding the shooter, are killed or injured) every day.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



