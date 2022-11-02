Russia sends 87,000 troops to combat zones in Ukraine | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday that 87,000 troops of the 300,000 who are part of the partial mobilization were transferred to the combat zones of the special military operation in Ukraine.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia reveals Sevastopol attack was launched from Odessa

The head of the Russian armed forces said that “a total of 87,000 people were sent to the combat regions after additional training and combat coordination.”

Accordingly, he specified that approximately 3,000 instructors trained the mobilized, which will be integrated with experienced troops from the military operation.

On the other hand, Shoigú affirmed regarding the start of the autumn enlistment that “the soldiers who fulfill the obligatory military service carry out tasks according to the type of unit to which they are assigned, but they will not be sent to the zone of the special military operation. ”.

In this sense, the rear admiral of the Department of Mobilization of the General Staff, Vladimir Tsimlianski, pointed out that the recruits will be sent to training units, where they will learn to use modern weapons and will be trained in military specialties.

Around 120,000 Russian citizens are called to join the armed ranks with a deadline until December 31, while those who completed their year of military service will return home.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced last Sunday that it has ended the recruitment in the context of partial mobilization while noting that no additional tasks are planned.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report