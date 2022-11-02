Danish voters go to the polls to elect parliament | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The electoral colleges in Denmark opened this Tuesday to choose a new government, through the election of the parliament, the entity in charge of selecting the prime minister, after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen lost the support of one of the minority political parties.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Slovenians go to the polls to elect a new president

In a political landscape divided between 14 parties, both the left-leaning “red bloc” with 49% in the polls and the rival right-wing “blue bloc” with 41% are unlikely to reach 90 seats. necessary to obtain a majority in the parliament of 179.

Frederiksen of the Social Democratic Party seeks to form a broad coalition that bridges the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is necessary at a time of international uncertainty.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a former prime minister who this year left the center-right liberals to form the Moderate party, which since its inception in June has risen in the polls to become the country’s third-largest party.

Rasmussen has not said he will back either bloc, but if, as projected, the Moderate party wins around 10% of the vote, his 20 deputies would maintain the balance of power in parliament.

Political observers predict that Rasmussen, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2015 to 2019, known as a particularly tough negotiator, could aspire to a very important position in the new government.

The more than four million Danes can choose from more than 1,000 candidates, the highest ever, from 14 parties.

One of the problems that have arisen during the election day, which began at 08:00 am, is the failure to print the ballots in several districts, after errors were detected in the way in which the candidates appear.

With six hours to vote, four out of ten of the more than 4.2 million voters have cast their vote in the general election.

This is demonstrated by a sample that Ritzau carried out at 2:00 p.m. among nine municipalities with a total of 305,000 residents with the right to vote. Polling stations are open until 8:00 p.m.

Although the legislative elections are officially held on November 1, in a part of the territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, the vote has taken place the day before.

At the beginning of last October, a single day after the new parliamentary course was inaugurated, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen called early elections and proposed the creation of a government of national unity that also includes the right.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report