Lukashenka said he offered Baku and Yerevan settlement options

MINSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he had long offered options for a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan, but Armenia did not agree, and the President of Azerbaijan was driven into a corner, he had no other solution but to use force.

“At one time, when, in my opinion, we once again chaired the CSTO, I took up this issue. I went to Ilham (Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev – ed.), talked with him … in a friendly way,” Lukashenka said at a meeting in Minsk with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. His words are quoted on Tuesday by the press service.

“And I asked him a question like this, jokingly:” Ilham Heydarovich, well, we need to help Armenia if you come to an agreement. “And it was about five and a half or six regions – Azerbaijani regions, which, as they stated, were captured by the Armenians. that “this is not our land, it is Azerbaijani”. Except for Karabakh. Well, return it! And if, when I proposed to do this, these regions were returned, there would be no war. Ilham would not have had the motivation to start this war. Well “You asked for the districts – they gave them away. The status of Karabakh remained. Well, they would have decided in a calm manner. But then neither Serzh Sargsyan, nor later Nikol Pashinyan, agreed. I raised this issue twice,” Lukashenko said, speaking about his proposals for a peaceful settlement.

He also noted that at the same time he offered Aliyev, in the event of a settlement of the conflict, to think about investing in Armenia in order to finally reconcile and demonstrate this to the peoples of the two countries. “And I then asked Ilham a question: “Listen, well, agree, you need to somehow help Armenia, so that the people can see that you have reconciled, reconciled, and so on. Well, how much could you invest in Armenia?” He says, at least five billion. But the main thing is that they built pipelines. They went around Armenia. And Ilham offered these gas and oil pipelines through Armenia. He says: “Why should I go around to Georgia? I will go through Armenia. This is beneficial for us. “And to Turkey and beyond. Profitable? It was profitable,” said the President of Belarus.

At the same time, he noted that his proposals for ten years have not been implemented. “No. So what? They put the President of Azerbaijan in a corner. He had no other solution but a forceful solution. It was impossible to drag it further. More than a million refugees created tension. That’s the point,” Lukashenka stated.

He called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to finally come to a peaceful solution to the problem. “Well, what to play now? Now we need to finally, if we agreed to put up, we need to make peace. And there is no need to invent there … Somewhere in the mountains, as I was told, they divide this border. Well, what mountains?! Well, agree! Nakhichevan, so that it is free It seems that Nagorno-Karabakh has been decided today. Well, for now. Russia is providing this process there. Well, why kill each other now?! Almost 300 people have been killed and they are talking about something else. We need to calm down and come to an agreement,” Lukashenka said.