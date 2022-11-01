Japan announced its focus on a peace treaty with Russia

TOKYO, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi admitted during a press conference on Tuesday that the situation around Ukraine has complicated relations with Russia, but the focus of the Japanese authorities on resolving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty with Russia has not changed.

The press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier that it was not possible to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan under the current conditions. He noted that Japan, unfortunately, steadfastly took a place next to a group of unfriendly countries and itself turned into an unfriendly country for Russia.

According to Hayashi, the conflict in Ukraine put relations between Japan and the Russian Federation “in a very difficult situation,” but Tokyo’s position, “which is the intention to resolve the territorial dispute with Russia and conclude a peace treaty, has not changed.”

Japan claims the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, referring to the bilateral Treatise on Trade and Frontiers of 1855. Tokyo set the return of the islands as a condition for concluding a peace treaty with the Russian Federation, which was never signed at the end of World War II.

In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring two islands to Japan in the event of a peace treaty. The USSR hoped to put an end to this, while Japan considered the deal only part of the solution to the problem, without giving up its claims to all the islands. Subsequent negotiations came to nothing. Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following World War II, and the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over them is beyond doubt.